Sarileru Neekevvaru Teaser Row: Did The Makers Of Mahesh Babu Film Spend Big To Get More Likes?

A Big Claim

The website claims that those behind Sarileru Neekevvaru spent close to Rs 8.5 lakh to help the teaser reach a wider audience and indirectly get more 'likes'/views than expected.

The Heart Of The Matter

If this is indeed that case, then these statistics can hardly be used as the yardstick to judge the buzz around Sarileru Neekevvaru. As such, it remains to be seen if the teaser has actually struck a chord with movie buffs.

Inside Deets

Many feel that the makers of the film might have done so to get an advantage over Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, slated to release on January 12, 2020, a day after Sarileru Neekevvaru. The Trivikram Srinivas-helmed flick has piqued the curiosity as it marks Bunny's return after a hiatus.

'Thank You'

Meanwhile, AK Entertainments has thanked fans for making the teaser a success and indicated that the real party is yet to begin.

"Thank you for Record Breaking Response #SarileruNeekevvaruTeaser sets ALL TIME NEW RECORDS in TFI TRENDING #1 @YouTubeIndia Superstar @urstrulyMahesh @AnilRavipudi @AnilSunkara1 @RathnaveluDop @ThisIsDSP #MASSMB (sic)," tweeted the production/distribution company.

About Sarileru Neekevvaru

In case, you did not know, Sarileru Neekevvaru is an action-entertainer that features Mahesh Babu in the role of an Army officer, who is scared of blood. It stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the Spyder hero. Actress Vijayashanti, making her comeback after a long break, too is a part of the eagerly awaited movie.