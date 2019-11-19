    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Sarileru Neekevvaru Teaser To Release On September 22; #UnlockSLNTeaserDate Is Trending!

      Update: Sarileru Neekevvaru team has officially announced that the teaser of the Mahesh Babu starrer will release on November 22, 2019 at 5:04 PM.

      Sarileru Neekevvaru is once again ruling the social media as a big update regarding the Mahesh Babu movie is all set to come out. The makers of the film have revealed that the release date of the much-awaited teaser will be announced at 6:03 PM today (November 19, 2019). The team also has released a poster in connection with the same.

      Sarileru Neekevvaru Teaser Date To Be Announced At 6:03 PM; #UnlockSLNTeaserDate Is Trending!

      Fans are pretty happy with this update from the team since they have been eagerly waiting for Sarileru Neekevvaru's teaser, which is sure to take social media by storm. Meanwhile, the team has also unveiled a new hashtag in connection with the teaser announcement. #UnlockSLNTeaserDate has been ruling Twitter since this morning. This particular hashtag is trending all across social media and a good number of tweets have already come in. It might be for the first time that a hashtag in connection with a teaser announcement is creating such an impact.

      A couple of days ago, Sarileru Neekevvaru team had come up with another important update, which revealed that the film's teaser release is round the corner. The team shared a glimpse from the teaser, which was more than enough to leave fans thrilled. The gif, which was sent out by the team, became an instant success on social media.

      A whole lot of speculations have been doing the rounds regarding Sarileru Neekevvaru's teaser and the audiences would get a clear picture regarding the actual release date within a couple of hours.

      Sarileru Neekevvaru has been directed by Anil Ravipudi, who had helmed this year's blockbuster movie F2 as well. There are huge expectations on this Mahesh Babu starrer and a complete package of entertainment is expected from this film. If reports are to be believed, the much-awaited movie will be hitting theatres on January 12, 2020, as a Sankranti release.

      Read more about: sarileru neekevvaru mahesh babu
