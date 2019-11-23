    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Sarileru Neekevvaru Teaser Leaves Rashmika Mandanna Fans Disappointed; Deets Inside!

      Rashmika Mandanna, the resident 'Kodava Beauty' of South cinema, will soon be seen in the Sankranti release Sarileru Neekevvaru, one of the biggest movies of her career. The film's teaser, released yesterday (November 22) has created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs and this is a positive sign. However, it has upset the Geetha Govindam actress's fans big time as she does not appear in it at all. The young lady is going through a rough phase on the professional front as her last major Tollywood flick Dear Comrade flopped at the box office, which the Sarileru Neekevvaru fiasco even more shocking.

      The film, directed by F2 fame Anil Ravipudi, is an action-packed entertainer and marks Rashmika's first collaboration with 'Super Star' Mahesh Babu, which has piqued the curiosity. It has patriotic undertones and this might help it rake in the moolah in the long run. Actors Vijayashanti and Prakash Raj too are a part of the cast.

      Sarileru Neekevvaru Teaser Leaves Rashmika Mandanna Fans Disappointed

      Sarileru Neekevvaru is slated to hit screens on January 11, a day before Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and his has ruffled a few feathers. However, some trade experts that both films might exceed expectations as they are not hitting screens on the same day.

      So,are you looking forward to Sarileru Neekevvaru? Will Rashmika get ample scope in it? Comments, please!

      Story first published: Saturday, November 23, 2019, 23:20 [IST]
