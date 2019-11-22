Sarileru Neekevvaru Teaser: Mahesh Babu Packs A Punch In What Looks Like A Promising Entertainer!

Finally, the much-awaited teaser of Sarileru Neekevvaru, has announced its arrival in style. As promised, the team unveiled the official teaser exactly at 5:04 PM through official YouTube channel of Mahesh Babu.

The 1 minute 27 seconds long teaser gives a befitting introduction to the entertainer on cards. It seems like Mahesh Babu is all set to offer a promising entertainer this Sankranthi season. Initially, we get to see a few glimpses of the protagonists tryst as an army officer and the visuals look splendid. The narrative by Mahesh Babu does add the required intensity to the teaser. Meanwhile, the teaser also shows glimpses of some of the mass sequences on store. Vijayashanti, who makes her comeback to films after a brief break seemingly has a crucial role to play in this movie. Prakash Raj too makes a mark with the dialogues towards the end of the teaser, which is an entertaining one. Similarly, Devi Sri Prasad too packs a punch with the music. The BGM and the song bit used in the teaser is sure to win praises.

Take a look at Sarileru Neekevvaru teaser here..

Needless to say, the teaser has already created a wave on social media. Within a short span of time, Sarileru Neekevvaru's teaser has pocketed a good number of views and likes. The initial responses reveal that audiences are quite happy with the promo that they have got. Reportedly, the teaser has already fetched a record number of likes and views on YouTube.

The movie marks the first collaboration of Anil Ravipudi and Mahesh Babu. In Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh Babu will be seen portraying a character named Ajay Krishna. Rashmika Mandanna is pairing up with the superstar for the first time through Sarileru Neekevvaru. According to reports, the film will be hitting theatres on January 11, 2020. However, the release date has not been mentioned in the teaser.