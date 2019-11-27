Sarileru Neekevvaru Teaser Pockets Yet Another Special Record!

Sarileru Neekevvaru's teaser, which hit the online circuits on November 22, 2019, has turned out to be the talk of social media with the much-awaited promo smashing records. As everyone knows, it turned out to be the most-viewed Telugu movie teaser in 24 hours. Now, Sarileru Neekevvaru's teaser has pocketed yet another special record by trending at the top spot on YouTube for continuous 100 hours.

This achievement shows the popularity that the teaser has gone on to achieve. No other Telugu movie teaser of recent times has gone on to hit a century as far as the trending factor is concerned. Saaho's teaser, which had hit the online circuits a few months ago was trending at the top spot for 74 hours. Now, Sarileru Neekevvaru's teaser has created history by touching the 100 hours mark.

Sarileru Neekevvaru's teaser has been released through the official YouTube channel of Mahesh Babu. The teaser fetched around 14.94 million views within 24 hours of its release. Meanwhile, Sarileru Neekevvaru's teaser has fetched over 23 million views so far. It has also fetched around 484K likes so far. Going at this rate, Sarileru Neekevvaru's teaser has all probabilities to become one of the most viewed Telugu movie teasers of all-time.

As far as likes are concerned, it has already found a place in the list of the most liked Telugu teasers of all time. Now, Sarileru Neekevvaru's teaser is at the third spot and is behind the teasers of Bharat Ane Nenu and Saaho, which have fetched over 600K likes so far.

Sarileru Neekevvaru has been directed by popular film-maker Anil Ravipudi and the teaser of the movie suggested that the Mahesh Babu starrer will be a complete entertainer with some really good mass moments on store. Rashmika Mandanna essays the leading lady in this movie. Vijayashanthi and Prakash Raj are also a part of this much-awaited movie.