Sarileru Neekevvaru Teaser Records: Beats Saaho And Aravinda Sametha!

Fastest To 50K Likes

Sarileru Neekevvaru's teaser went past the 50K likes within seven minutes and is now the fastest teaser to reach the mark. It has overtaken the previous record set by Junior NTR's Aravinda Sametha's teaser, which fetched 50K likes within 10 minutes.

Other Teasers In The Top 5

Saaho's teaser, which released early this year too had created a lot of records. It fetched 50K likes within 11 minutes. Agnyaathavaasi and Maharshi's teasers are at the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

Fastest To 100K Likes

Meanwhile, Sarileru Neekevvaru has gone past the 100K likes mark on YouTube. Reportedly, the teaser achieved this milestone within 18 minutes. It has overtaken Saaho's teaser record, which hit a century in likes within 23 minutes.

Mahesh Babu's Previous Best

Meanwhile, the teaser of the Mahesh Babu starrer Bharat Ane Nenu went past the 100K likes in 29 minutes. At present, Bharat Ane Nenu is at the third spot in the top 5 list. On the other hand, Agnyaathavaasi and Aravinda Sametha's teasers had crossed the 100K likes mark in 30 minutes.