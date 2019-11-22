    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Sarileru Neekevvaru Teaser Records: Beats Saaho And Aravinda Sametha!

      Sarileru Neekevvaru's teaser hit the online circuits a few minutes ago and has already started its tryst with records. There were huge expectations from the film's teaser and the reception that it has been receiving rightly suggests that fans are pretty happy with the output. Sarileru Neekevvaru's teaser has garnered a good number of likes and has broken the records previously set by the teasers of Aravinda Sametha and Saaho. Read to know further details regarding this.

      Fastest To 50K Likes

      Sarileru Neekevvaru's teaser went past the 50K likes within seven minutes and is now the fastest teaser to reach the mark. It has overtaken the previous record set by Junior NTR's Aravinda Sametha's teaser, which fetched 50K likes within 10 minutes.

      Other Teasers In The Top 5

      Saaho's teaser, which released early this year too had created a lot of records. It fetched 50K likes within 11 minutes. Agnyaathavaasi and Maharshi's teasers are at the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

      Fastest To 100K Likes

      Meanwhile, Sarileru Neekevvaru has gone past the 100K likes mark on YouTube. Reportedly, the teaser achieved this milestone within 18 minutes. It has overtaken Saaho's teaser record, which hit a century in likes within 23 minutes.

      Mahesh Babu's Previous Best

      Meanwhile, the teaser of the Mahesh Babu starrer Bharat Ane Nenu went past the 100K likes in 29 minutes. At present, Bharat Ane Nenu is at the third spot in the top 5 list. On the other hand, Agnyaathavaasi and Aravinda Sametha's teasers had crossed the 100K likes mark in 30 minutes.

      Meanwhile, Sarileru Neekevvaru's teaser is all set to create more records in terms of views as well. According to reports, the teaser has already fetched above three lakh views on YouTube within an hour. It is expected to create more records in terms of views as well.

      Story first published: Friday, November 22, 2019, 18:39 [IST]
