Sarileru Neekevvaru Teaser To Clash With Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's Song On November 22!

While a big clash at the box office is expected during the Sankranti season, with Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru and Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo scheduled to hit theatres on the same date, a similar face-off is set to happen on the online world as well. Recently, the makers of Sarileru Neekevvaru had come up with an official announcement that the film's first teaser will be hitting the online circuits at 5:04 PM on November 22, 2019. Interestingly, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo team is also coming up with a special gift on the very same day and that too an hour before.

Reportedly, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's third single is all set to make a mark on the online world. 'OMG Daddy' full song will release at 4:05 PM tomorrow and fans are eagerly awaiting its arrival.

What is even more interesting is the timings that the teams have chosen for the release of the promotional materials. Nevertheless, it seems like the clash between the teaser and the song would be like a trailer to the huge box office battle on cards.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Sarileru Neekevvaru's teaser, which is expected to trend all across social media at the word go. A few days ago, the team had shared a few glimpses from the trailer, which had left everyone excited about. The teaser is expected to be a power-packed one, which would give a befitting introduction to the grand entertainer on cards.

As far as Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's latest song is concerned, it too has good expectations surrounding it. Moreover, it seems like a peppy number, which would cater to all sections of the audiences. Meanwhile, this will be the third single to be released by the team and both the previous songs emerged as huge hits.

Let us wait and see which among the two gifts manage to make the maximum impact on social media.