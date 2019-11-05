    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Sarileru Neekevvaru Teaser To Release On Anil Ravipudi's Birthday?

      There has been a long wait for Sarileru Neekevvaru's teaser. The fans expected the teaser to be the special gift from the team for Diwali but it didn't happen. However, a few reports that have come on Twitter has charged up the fans. Rumour has it that Sarileru Neekevvaru's teaser is on the way and the team might be releasing it in the third week of November. Interestingly, Anil Ravipudi, the director of the movie, will be celebrating his birthday on November 23, 2019, and there is a widespread belief that the teaser of the movie might release on the same day.

      The team hasn't come up with an announcement regarding this yet. Anyways, fans are eagerly awaiting the swashbuckling teaser, which is expected to take social media by storm. Meanwhile, fans are also awaiting the arrival of the songs, which have been set to tune by Devi Sri Prasad.

      Meanwhile, a few updates regarding the shoot of the film has also come up. According to the latest reports, the new schedule of the shoot has commenced today and the team is canning the portions in Kerala.

      Earlier, it was revealed that most of the talkie portions of the movie have been completed and only the song sequences are left to be canned. It is being believed that the shoot of the movie will be completed, this month itself.

      Mahesh Babu will be seen playing major Ajay Krishna in this Anil Ravipudi directorial. Rashmika Mandanna essays the leading lady in the film, which is the biggest project of the actress, till date. Sarileru Neekevvaru will be one among the major releases of the upcoming Sankranti season. The team has finalised January 10, 2020, as the release date of the movie. The Mahesh Babu starrer will have a direct clash with Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapuramulo, which will also be hitting theatres on the same date.

      Story first published: Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 18:09 [IST]
