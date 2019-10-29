Sarileru Neekevvaru Teaser To Release On November 23? Mahesh Babu Fans In For A Treat?

Mahesh Babu, the one and only 'Prince' of Telugu cinema, is gearing up for the release of the much-hyped Sarileru Neekevvaru, directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film, featuring the mass hero in a brand new avatar, has already become the talk of the town and this indicates that things are heading in the right direction. Now, here is a major update about Sarileru Neekevvaru. According to reports, the film's teaser is likely to be released on November 23, 2019, as Anil Ravipudi's birthday gift.

The grapevine suggests that the Sarileru Neekevvaru teaser will have plenty of commercial elements and do full justice to Mahesh Babu's on-screen image. It might also have a celebratory feel, making it a feast for one and all.

In case, you did not know, Sarileru Neekevvaru is an action-comedy that revolves around the exploits of an Army man, who is afraid of blood. It features Geetha Govindam actress Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady opposite Mahesh Babu and this has given 'Super Star' fans a reason to rejoice. The Kodava girl's chemistry with the Spyder hero is likely to be a major highlight of Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Veteran actress Vijayashanti is making a comeback to the big screen with Sarileru Neekevvaru and this has piqued the curiosity big time. The inside talk is that Lady Amitabh's scenes have come out exceptionally well and might add a new dimension to the film.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is set to lock horns with Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo on January 12, 2020. Needless to say, the Sankranti clash has ruffled a few feathers as it has the potential to redefine the tenets of Tollywood.

Meanwhile, the buzz is that Mahesh Babu will team up with Devadas director Sriram Aditya after Sarileru Neekevvaru hits screens.

So, are you excited about Sarileru Neekevvaru? Comments, please!

