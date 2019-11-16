    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sarileru Neekevvaru Teaser Update Is Trending On Twitter; Sneak Peek Leaves Fans Happy!

      By Staff
      |

      Sarileru Neekevvaru, the upcoming movie of Superstar Mahesh Babu will be hitting theatres during Sankranthi season. Meanwhile, the makers of the film came up with a very exciting update regarding the movie, which has turned out to be the talk of social media. Anil Ravipudi, who is the director of this highly-awaited film released a shot from the movie. Mahesh Babu, who plays an army officer in the movie, would be seen loading a gun in this particular sequence. The three seconds long gif has left everyone excited about and moreover, the director has confirmed that the teaser is on the way. It seems like this particular clip is from the teaser, which is in the making.

      Take a look at the tweet here..

      Fans have been looking forward to the film's teaser, which has the capability to take social media by storm. The response that this new update has got on Twitter rightly shows the humongous craze over the film. Reportedly, #SarileruNeekevvaruTeaser has been trending at the top spot on Twitter. Fans have shared the video under this hashtag and they are eagerly waiting for the arrival of the scintillating teaser.

      Sarileru Neekevvaru Teaser Update Is Trending On Twitter; Sneak Leaves Fans Happy!

      Meanwhile, various rumours were doing the rounds regarding the teaser release date. Initially, speculations were rife that the teaser will be releasing on Anil Ravipudi's birthday. However, if the latest reports that are doing the rounds are anything to go by, Sarileru Neekevvaru's teaser will be hitting the online circuits on November 23, 2019. We have to wait for an official announcement from the team to get a clear picture of this.

      At the same time, the wait is on for the songs of Sarileru Neekevvaru. Rumour has it that the team might release the first single of the movie on December 1, 2019. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the songs of this film.

      Read more about: sarileru neekevvaru mahesh babu
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue