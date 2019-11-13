Sarileru Neekevvaru Theatrical Rights Sold; No Buyers For Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Despite Promotions?

Sarileru Neekevvaru's Theatrical Rights

If reports doing the rounds on Twitter are to be believed, the worldwide theatrical business of the Mahesh Babu starrer, which is two months away from its release, is already done. Rumour has it that the theatrical rights for all regions except Karnataka have been sold.

Here is the information doing the rounds on Twitter.

Nizam & UA - Dil Raju

Ceded - Shobhan

Guntur - Meher Ramesh thru Padmakar Cinemas

Krishna - Crazy Cinemas

East - Vintage Creations

West - Aditya Films

Nellore - Hari Pictures

OS - Great India Films

TN - Venkat

Orissa & North - Closed

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo

At the same time, no such report regarding Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo has come up in the online circuits. It is being rumoured that the theatrical rights for none of the regions have been sold. The grapevine has it that talks are still on with the distributors but the business hasn't been confirmed.

The Box Office Clash

It was being believed that there might be issues with the sale of theatrical rights, and distributors might be reluctant to acquire the movies, due to the huge clash on cards. However, the latest report regarding Sarileru Neekevvaru's theatrical business gives another picture altogether.

Is Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Lagging Behind?

‘Maharshi' and 'F2', which were Mahesh Babu and director Anil Ravipudi's previous films respectively, emerged as huge successes at the box office. Hence, the craze surrounding Sarileru Neekevvaru is humungous and it should have paved way for the film's theatrical rights getting sold much earlier. However, it is being rumoured that the fact that Allu Arjun's previous film Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India couldn't emerge as a success might be a reason why Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is lagging as far as theatrical business is concerned.

Nevertheless, we will have to wait for updates from the team to get a clear picture regarding all of these.