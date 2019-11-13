    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sarileru Neekevvaru Theatrical Rights Sold; No Buyers For Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Despite Promotions?

      By Staff
      |

      Tollywood is buckling up for the big battle at the box office. We are talking about Mahesh Babu's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' and Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo', which have been slated to release for Sankranti 2020 release and what is even more striking is that these films are planning to hit theatres the same day. The promotions for Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo are pretty strong with the movie already making a mark with its songs. However, if some of the reports are to be believed, the Allu Arjun movie is lagging in terms of the theatrical business.

      Sarileru Neekevvaru's Theatrical Rights

      Sarileru Neekevvaru's Theatrical Rights

      If reports doing the rounds on Twitter are to be believed, the worldwide theatrical business of the Mahesh Babu starrer, which is two months away from its release, is already done. Rumour has it that the theatrical rights for all regions except Karnataka have been sold.

      Here is the information doing the rounds on Twitter.

      Nizam & UA - Dil Raju

      Ceded - Shobhan

      Guntur - Meher Ramesh thru Padmakar Cinemas

      Krishna - Crazy Cinemas

      East - Vintage Creations

      West - Aditya Films

      Nellore - Hari Pictures

      OS - Great India Films

      TN - Venkat

      Orissa & North - Closed

      Ala Vaikunthapurramloo

      Ala Vaikunthapurramloo

      At the same time, no such report regarding Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo has come up in the online circuits. It is being rumoured that the theatrical rights for none of the regions have been sold. The grapevine has it that talks are still on with the distributors but the business hasn't been confirmed.

      The Box Office Clash

      The Box Office Clash

      It was being believed that there might be issues with the sale of theatrical rights, and distributors might be reluctant to acquire the movies, due to the huge clash on cards. However, the latest report regarding Sarileru Neekevvaru's theatrical business gives another picture altogether.

      Is Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Lagging Behind?

      Is Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Lagging Behind?

      ‘Maharshi' and 'F2', which were Mahesh Babu and director Anil Ravipudi's previous films respectively, emerged as huge successes at the box office. Hence, the craze surrounding Sarileru Neekevvaru is humungous and it should have paved way for the film's theatrical rights getting sold much earlier. However, it is being rumoured that the fact that Allu Arjun's previous film Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India couldn't emerge as a success might be a reason why Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is lagging as far as theatrical business is concerned.

      Nevertheless, we will have to wait for updates from the team to get a clear picture regarding all of these.

      Story first published: Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 17:39 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 13, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue