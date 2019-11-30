    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Sarileru Neekevvaru To Be Crisper Than Mahesh Babu's Previous Two Movies?

      Mahesh Babu fans have their eyes set on Sarileru Neekevvaru, which is all set to be the superstar's next major release. The film, directed by F2 fame Anil Ravipudi promises to be a complete package of entertainment. Interestingly, some of the rumours that are doing the rounds reveal that Sarileru Neekevvaru might be quite different from the previous two films of Mahesh Babu, as far as the runtime is concerned. Reportedly, Sarileru Neekevvaru will be shorter in comparison.

      Interestingly, Mahesh Babu's previous two movies named Maharshi and Bharat Ane Nenu had a runtime of around 3 hours. To be precise, Maharshi's runtime was 2 hours 56 minutes whereas Bharat Ane Nenu was 2 hours 53 minutes long. According to the reports doing the rounds, Maharshi's total runtime is expected to be 2 hours 30 minutes. It means that Mahesh Babu-Anil Ravipudi movie might be crisper than the previous two ventures of the actor.

      Well, fans can definitely expect a thorough entertainer and the teaser of the film had suggested the same. It gave a befitting introduction to the movie by revealing that the film will be high on action, emotional and mass moments. Reportedly, Mahesh Babu will be seen playing an army officer named Ajay Krishna in this much-awaited movie. Earlier, reports had suggested the film will have humour elements as well.

      Meanwhile, the shoot of the film is expected to be wrapped up in December. Reportedly, the talkie portions of the movie have been completed and only the song sequences are left to be shot. Earlier, reports had come in that the team was in Kerala to can a song sequence of the film. The film has been scheduled as Sankranthi release of 2020 and the film will reportedly hit theatres on January 12. It will clash with Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, which is expected to hit theatres a day later.

      Story first published: Saturday, November 30, 2019, 11:53 [IST]
