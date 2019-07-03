Allu Arjun Vs Mahesh Babu: Will Stylish Star And Not Prince Dare To Take This Big Risk?

Bunny Vs Prince

Allu Arjun and Trivikram's movie is slated to hit screens during Sankranti 2020 alongside Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru and this has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. However, it is not clear whether Bunny's movie would hit screens before or after Sarileru Neekevvaru.

A Big Risk

Interestingly, recent trends suggest that the first major release of the Sankranti season usually struggles at the box office while the last release rakes in the moolah. Last year, NTR Kathanayakudu bombed at the box office while Venkatesh and Varun Tej's F2 set the ticket window on fire.

A Direct Clash

Sarileru Neekevvaru might also release on the same day as Allu Arjun's movie and give it stiff competition at the box office. While two biggies releasing on the same day is not an ideal situation, it might yield a good result if both films belong to different genres and cater to different audiences.

To Conclude...

Sarileru Neekevvaru, directed by Anil Ravipudi, is a lively comedy and features Mahesh Babu in the role of an Army officer. The film has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with 'Prince''. On the other hand, the Allu Arjun-Trivikram movie is likely to have an emotional storyline and feature the 'Stylish Star' in a new look.