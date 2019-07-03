Allu Arjun Vs Mahesh Babu: Will Stylish Star And Not Prince Dare To Take This Big Risk?
Last year, actor Allu Arjun suffered a big setback when Naa Peru Surya underperformed at the box office and ended up being a complete disaster. The film, directed by Vakkantham Vamsi, never really clicked with the masses and this resulted in its downfall. In fact, the response was so poor that several distributors suffered big losses. Following the debacle, Allu Arjun went on a hiatus and zeroed in on his next movie. After several months, he confirmed that is next would be directed by ace director Trivikram Srinivas and this created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs.
Now, the film is in the limelight for a surprising reason.
Bunny Vs Prince
Allu Arjun and Trivikram's movie is slated to hit screens during Sankranti 2020 alongside Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru and this has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. However, it is not clear whether Bunny's movie would hit screens before or after Sarileru Neekevvaru.
A Big Risk
Interestingly, recent trends suggest that the first major release of the Sankranti season usually struggles at the box office while the last release rakes in the moolah. Last year, NTR Kathanayakudu bombed at the box office while Venkatesh and Varun Tej's F2 set the ticket window on fire.
A Direct Clash
Sarileru Neekevvaru might also release on the same day as Allu Arjun's movie and give it stiff competition at the box office. While two biggies releasing on the same day is not an ideal situation, it might yield a good result if both films belong to different genres and cater to different audiences.
To Conclude...
Sarileru Neekevvaru, directed by Anil Ravipudi, is a lively comedy and features Mahesh Babu in the role of an Army officer. The film has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with 'Prince''. On the other hand, the Allu Arjun-Trivikram movie is likely to have an emotional storyline and feature the 'Stylish Star' in a new look.
