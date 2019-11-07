Sarileru Neekevvaru Vs Ala Vaikunthapurramloo: Did Mahesh Babu And Allu Arjun Have A Secret Meeting?

Is This Why The Rumour Started?

The buzz is that producer and distributor Dil Raju is not too happy about Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo locking horns at the ticket window and asked the team of Mahesh Babu's movie to avoid the clash. The general feeling is that this might be the reason behind the shocking rumour.

Are There Any Winners?

Many in the industry feel that the Sarileru Neekevvaru-Ala Vaikunthapurramloo clash is not 'best for business'. Allu Arjun, last seen in the dud Naa Peru Surya, desperately needs a hit. If Ala Vaikunthapurramloo arrives alongside the Mahesh Babu movie, it will not be able to live up to its potential, creating an issue for 'Bunny'. Similarly, Sarileru Neekevvaru too might not be able to set any records as it will not receive any support from 'Mega' fans.

About Sarileru Neekevvaru

In case, you did not know, Sarileru Neekevvaru is touted to be an action-comedy that revolves around the exploits of an Army officer, who is afraid of blood. The film stars 'Kodava Beauty' Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, marking her first collaboration with the Spyder hero. Actress Vijayashanti, making her comeback to films after a long hiatus, too is a part of Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, A Feast For The Family Audience?

On the other hand, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is a family-drama, reportedly featuring an emotional storyline. It has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, marking her second collaboration with her Duvvada Jagannadham co-star Allu Arjun. Tabu and Jayaram too are a part of the cast.