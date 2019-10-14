Sarileru Neekevvaru VS Ala Vaikunthapurramloo: Is Allu Arjun Responsible For The Clash?

Mahesh Babu, last seen in the smash hit Maharshi, is awaiting the release of the much-hyped Sarileru Neekevvaru, marking his first collaboration with F2 director Anil Ravipudi. The film is slated to clash with Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo on January 12, 2020, and this has ruffled a few feathers. Now, the reason behind this clash has been revealed and it might lead to a showdown between Stylish Star fans and the Prince Army.

According to reports, Sarileru Neekevvaru was originally supposed to release on January 11, three days before Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. However, this plan went for a toss when Allu Arjun announced that his movie would arrive in theatres on January 12. Following Bunny's shocking move, an irate Mahesh Babu decided to postpone Sarileru Neekevvaru by a day, resulting in a direct showdown with the Allu Aravind-backed movie.

Needless to say, the Sarileru Neekevvaru- Ala Vaikunthapurramloo clash has the potential to redefine the tenets of Tollywood. It remains to be seen whether this is a step in the right direction.

In case you did not know, Sarileru Neekevvaru is an action-comedy that revolves around the exploits of an Army officer, who is afraid of blood. The film has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, marking her first collaboration with 'Super Star'.

On the other hand, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is a family-drama that features an 'emotional' storyline. The film, helmed by ace filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, has Tulu girl Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, which has grabbed plenty of attention.

So, do you think Mahesh Babu will overpower Allu Arjun at the ticket window this Sankranti? Comments, please!