      Sarileru Neekevvaru Vs Ala Vaikunthapurramloo: Mahesh Babu’s Movie Gets A New Release Date?

      Tollywood star Mahesh Babu will next be seen in the eagerly awaited Sarileru Neekevvaru, slated to arrive in theatres on January 12, 2020. The film, will clash at the box office with Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, which releases on the same day. As expected, this impending clash has ruffled a few feathers. Now, it seems that the makers of Sarileru Neekevvaru have decided to prepone it. According to reports, it will now release on January 11, averting a direct showdown with Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

      Is It Best For Business?

      Many in the industry feel, this might prove to be beneficial for Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Sarileru Neekevvaru. Mahesh Babu's film will get a solo release, which might help it set quite a few records. On the other hand, Allu Arjun's comeback film is likely to benefit in the overseas market. In other words, this could prove to be ‘best for business'.

      The Dil Raju Connect

      Recently, it was reported that producer/distributor Dil Raju was upset with the Ala Vaikunthapuramloo- Sarileru Neekevvaru clash and had asked the makers of Mahesh Babu's movie to change the release date. Some reports even claimed that he had threatened to walk out of the film if things did not change. The general feeling is, this might be one of big reasons behind Sarileru Neekevvaru getting a new release date.

      About Sarileru Neekevvaru

      In case, you did not know, Sarileru Neekevvaru is an action-comedy that features Mahesh Babu in the role of an Army officer, who is afraid of blood. It stars Geetha Govindam fame Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and this has piqued the curiosity big time. The buzz is that her chemistry with ‘Prince' is a major highlight of Sarileru Neekevvaru.

      About Ala Vaikunthapurramloo

      On the other hand, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is touted to be a family-drama with an emotional storyline. It features Allu Arjun in a new avatar and this has grabbed plenty of attention. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has Pooja Hegde as the female lead and marks her second collaboration with her Duvvada Jagannadham co-star.

