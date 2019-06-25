Shalini Pandey's Bikini Photo Evokes Extreme Reactions On Social Media
In 2017, the lovely Shalini Pandey became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Arjun Reddy opened to a thunderous response at the box office and emerged a runaway hit. In the movie, she played the role of sweet and simple Preethi and made several young men go weak in the knees. Post Arjun Reddy, she acted opposite Kalyan Ram in 118, which fared better than expected. Now, the bubbly lady is in the limelight for a surprising reason.
I put a spell on you🖤 @khushboodixit_photos @daineshkumar
Shalini recently posted a bold bikini photo on social media, which created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. While some shamed her, others fell in love with her bold avatar.
subashsofficial
@shalzp i loved your acting in arjun reddy and i believe you're the most cutest actor in the industry please always stay the same. I would love to be followed back will you go to watch kabir singh, the remake of your movie? (I'm literally wishing for a reply here) halzp
zabi82.s
U don't have to do this for becoming famous be the same preeti in real life as u were in the reel life .. this doesn't suit u
mylavaramudaybhaskar
when a gorgeous angle is walking on passage then so many eyes were on that angle and so many comments and complements on her but she takes it as complements only not a comments shalini. on your ways lot of breaks will be there like these guys u have to jump them and rock it. my best wishes to you
arjunakhil99
You are great actress @TFI .... With stunning looks and Good acting... Arjun Reddy success you are also one reason with your tremendous acting as Preethi
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shalini currently has 100% Kadhal and Gorilla in her kitty. 100% Kadhal, a remake of 100% Love, will see her act opposite GV Prakash Kumar. On the other hand, Gorilla has her paired with Jiiva.
