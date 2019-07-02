Shalini Pandey Upsets Fans Big Time For This Shocking Reason?
In 2017, actor Vijay Deverakonda became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Arjun Reddy opened to a good response at the box office and clicked with the target audience. The film, directed by Sandeep Vanga, ruffled a few feathers due to its bold content and rough language, which helped it become even more popular. The phenomenal response to Arjun Reddy also worked wondsers for Shalini Pandey. The young lady effective portrayal of the sweet and submissive Preethi Shetty made her Tollywood's newest sweetheart in no time. Now, she is in the limelight for a surprising reason.
Shalini Upsets Fans
According to a website, several movie buffs are unhappy with Shalini for not praising the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy, which is titled Kabir Singh. The UP girl is quite active on social media and frequently shares bold photos with her fans, which makes her silence even more shocking.
Vijay Deverakonda Is Upbeat About Kabir Singh
Interestingly,, unlike Shalini, Vijay Deverakonda has been quite vocal about Kabir Singh. He recently said that he is keen to watch the remake as he has full faith in Sandeep Vanga's abilities.
"I have not seen Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh because I was in France and was busy in the shoot of my upcoming project. Few days ago, I came back to Hyderabad and have been down with a viral fever since then. I will watch Kabir Singh very soon. I am also eager to know that what my friend Shahid Kapoor and dire
Shahid Mania Runs
abir Singh, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead, is doing exceptionally well at the box office despite being panned for its 'misogynist' presentation. Suresh Oberoi and Arjan Bajwa too are a part of the cast.
A Busy Time For Shalini
Meanwhile,Shalini was last seen in 118 that did decent business at the box office. At present, she has quite a few Tamil movies under her kitty.
