Shanvi Srivastava On Her Tollywood Innings: Didn't Get Any Chances After Rowdy

Actress Shanvi Srivastava is beyond any doubt, one of the most popular young stars in South cinema. The lovely lady will soon be seen in the Kannada biggie Avane Sriramnarayana, featuring actor Rakshit Shetty in the lead, and this has given her fans a reason to rejoice. The film, dubbed in Telugu as Athade Srimannarayana, is expected to get a good release in the AP/TS region and this makes it a big affair for all concerned. During the biggie's Telugu promotions, the Adda star recalled her stint in Tollywood and said that she did not receive any offers post her initial run, which forced her to sit at home for more than a year.

"Maybe I'm too young, not acting well or don't have the good looks, that I didn't get any chances in Telugu industry after Rowdy (directed by Ram Gopal Varma), as I've sat jobless for almost year and a half. Every night I used to cry, thinking that I'm wrong somewhere. But finally, I got a chance to come to this city with Athade Srimannarayana," (sic) she said.

In case, you did not know, Shanvi began her acting career with Aadi's Lovely, fulfilling a big dream. Thereafter, she acted in a few more Telugu films but failed to find a foothold in the industry. The actress ultimately shifted to Sandalwood, beginning a new chapter. Luckily for her, the move paid off as she bagged several Kannada biggies and proved her mettle. The 27-year-old has already worked alongside the likes of KGF hero Yash, Ganesh and Shivarajkumar, which proves she is an 'A-lister'.

Coming back to Avane Sriramnarayana/Athade Srimannarayana, it is an adventure-comedy and revolves around the exploits of a 'bad cop'. The film was initially supposed to release simultaneously in five languages (Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam. However, the latest update is that The Kannada version will release on December 27, 2019 with the Telugu dubbed version hitting screens on January 1, 2020.