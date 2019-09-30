English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Shraddha Kapoor Avoids Talking About Saaho? Prabhas Fans EXTREMELY Upset!

    By Staff
    |

    Saaho might not have lived up to the expectations but it can't be denied that the Prabhas starrer found some admirers. Especially, the way the Hindi version won the box office battle underlines that statement. It was through this big budget movie that Shraddha Kapoor made her dream debut in South cinema. The presence of the actress boosted the movie, especially in the Bollywood market. Upon the film's release, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's chemistry in the film was also highly-appreciated but Darling fans are now extremely upset with the actress for avoiding a few questions on Saaho. Read to know complete details regarding this.

    A Clip From Shraddha Kapoor's Recent Interview

    A Clip From Shraddha Kapoor's Recent Interview

    A short clip from one of the recent interviews of Shraddha Kapoor has gone viral on Twitter. During this interaction, the anchor asks her about Saaho but the actress tries to deflect the conversation.

    The Twitter Post

    Despite the anchor prodding on about Saaho, we can see Shraddha staying non-committal. The above video has been doing the rounds on social media.

    Prabhas Fans Upset

    Prabhas Fans Upset

    It seems like Prabhas fans are furious after watching this video. They are unhappy with Shraddha Kapoor for not speaking anything on Saaho despite it being one of the biggest movies of her career. Here are a few comments concerning the same.

    PrabhasSaahoBangBang⭐️@BangaramPrabhas

    PrabhasSaahoBangBang⭐️@BangaramPrabhas

    Glad others see what I saw!.. I don't trust her. She pretends to be shy as #Prabhas but she's clever and calculating! She would gush if #Saaho was a clear HIT as BB series!

    sweetyholics💝@sweetyholic__

    sweetyholics💝@sweetyholic__

    Dissapointed with her activity.Didnt expect this from her. No wrong in sharing her experience about #saaho and working with #prabhas when she can repeats for other heroes

    Sᴀᴋꜱʜɪ 💕 Dʜᴀʀᴀ@dharapranushka

    Sᴀᴋꜱʜɪ 💕 Dʜᴀʀᴀ@dharapranushka

    I literally got angry while watching this one! She is wantedly omitted about #Saaho qstn! Listen we don't need u ppl for #Prabhas 😤😏 He is one man army! Not expecting this from her 😤! We hv supported her much but this is wat she give us to our Darling! 👏

    Meanwhile, her response has found takers as well. According to a few, Shraddha Kapoor's response was justified since the event was in connection with Chichchore. At the same time, some others claim that she couldn't talk about Saaho since the crowd was distracting her.

    (Social media posts are unedited)

    More SHRADDHA KAPOOR News

    Read more about: shraddha kapoor prabhas saaho
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos

    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue