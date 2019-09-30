Shraddha Kapoor Avoids Talking About Saaho? Prabhas Fans EXTREMELY Upset!

A Clip From Shraddha Kapoor's Recent Interview

A short clip from one of the recent interviews of Shraddha Kapoor has gone viral on Twitter. During this interaction, the anchor asks her about Saaho but the actress tries to deflect the conversation.

#ShraddhaKapoor clearly avoided answering abt #Saaho,Anchor asked her multiple times😠

A-How was the experience in Saaho?

S-They want to dance with me

A-Tell me about Saaho?

S-Love U too(to fans)

A-Say something abt Saaho

S-Saaho?Can I ask them 1question

Did U all watch Chichore? pic.twitter.com/iDLTMoPsDN — Darlingey Prabhas (@DarlingeyPrabha) September 29, 2019

The Twitter Post

Despite the anchor prodding on about Saaho, we can see Shraddha staying non-committal. The above video has been doing the rounds on social media.

Prabhas Fans Upset

It seems like Prabhas fans are furious after watching this video. They are unhappy with Shraddha Kapoor for not speaking anything on Saaho despite it being one of the biggest movies of her career. Here are a few comments concerning the same.

PrabhasSaahoBangBang⭐️@BangaramPrabhas

Glad others see what I saw!.. I don't trust her. She pretends to be shy as #Prabhas but she's clever and calculating! She would gush if #Saaho was a clear HIT as BB series!

sweetyholics💝@sweetyholic__

Dissapointed with her activity.Didnt expect this from her. No wrong in sharing her experience about #saaho and working with #prabhas when she can repeats for other heroes

Sᴀᴋꜱʜɪ 💕 Dʜᴀʀᴀ@dharapranushka

I literally got angry while watching this one! She is wantedly omitted about #Saaho qstn! Listen we don't need u ppl for #Prabhas 😤😏 He is one man army! Not expecting this from her 😤! We hv supported her much but this is wat she give us to our Darling! 👏