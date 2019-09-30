Shraddha Kapoor Avoids Talking About Saaho? Prabhas Fans EXTREMELY Upset!
Saaho might not have lived up to the expectations but it can't be denied that the Prabhas starrer found some admirers. Especially, the way the Hindi version won the box office battle underlines that statement. It was through this big budget movie that Shraddha Kapoor made her dream debut in South cinema. The presence of the actress boosted the movie, especially in the Bollywood market. Upon the film's release, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's chemistry in the film was also highly-appreciated but Darling fans are now extremely upset with the actress for avoiding a few questions on Saaho. Read to know complete details regarding this.
A Clip From Shraddha Kapoor's Recent Interview
A short clip from one of the recent interviews of Shraddha Kapoor has gone viral on Twitter. During this interaction, the anchor asks her about Saaho but the actress tries to deflect the conversation.
The Twitter Post
Despite the anchor prodding on about Saaho, we can see Shraddha staying non-committal. The above video has been doing the rounds on social media.
Prabhas Fans Upset
It seems like Prabhas fans are furious after watching this video. They are unhappy with Shraddha Kapoor for not speaking anything on Saaho despite it being one of the biggest movies of her career. Here are a few comments concerning the same.
PrabhasSaahoBangBang⭐️@BangaramPrabhas
Glad others see what I saw!.. I don't trust her. She pretends to be shy as #Prabhas but she's clever and calculating! She would gush if #Saaho was a clear HIT as BB series!
sweetyholics💝@sweetyholic__
Dissapointed with her activity.Didnt expect this from her. No wrong in sharing her experience about #saaho and working with #prabhas when she can repeats for other heroes
Sᴀᴋꜱʜɪ 💕 Dʜᴀʀᴀ@dharapranushka
I literally got angry while watching this one! She is wantedly omitted about #Saaho qstn! Listen we don't need u ppl for #Prabhas 😤😏 He is one man army! Not expecting this from her 😤! We hv supported her much but this is wat she give us to our Darling! 👏
Meanwhile, her response has found takers as well. According to a few, Shraddha Kapoor's response was justified since the event was in connection with Chichchore. At the same time, some others claim that she couldn't talk about Saaho since the crowd was distracting her.
(Social media posts are unedited)