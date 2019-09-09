English
    Shriya Saran's Bold Rain Dance Breaks The Internet, Leads To Fight Between Fans And Trolls

    By
    |

    It is no secret that the lovely Shriya Saran is a fairly popular name in South cinema. The sultry lady is loved by movie buffs due to her charming screen presence and feisty nature. During her career, she has worked with some of the biggest stars in Tollywood and proved her mettle. Now, here is some news for the Sivaji star's die-hard fans. In an exciting development, Shriya just posted a sensuous video in which she is seen dancing in Barcelona and redefining the meaning of hotness with her seductive moves.

    View this post on Instagram

    Just another rainy day in Barcelona

    A post shared by @ shriya_saran1109 on Sep 8, 2019 at 10:52am PDT

    As expected, Shriya's video took Instagram by storm in no time. While fans praised her, detractors trolled the lovely like never before.

    _un_seen_heart_

    _un_seen_heart_

    Pleas make some decent videous its my humble reguest shreya because ur my favourite one plz wear 8nner wears

    iamjbala

    iamjbala

    You can take the girl out the hood but you can never take the hood out the gir

    love_warkad

    love_warkad

    My angel, my life, my entire world, please be with me always, my one and only girl. I love you so deeply, that I know is so true, for there is no one else, my heart beats just for you. No matter what happens, you're always the one, that I want to come home to, I'm the Earth to your sun

    roohitdiv.love

    roohitdiv.love

    Come to mumbai and see thats what the rain..shriya..forget every thing.

    rhythm_hustles_

    rhythm_hustles_

    she cant do any other moves... M damn sure that she's thinking that she's looking so holy aka mowly..😂.. but she's wayyy toooo irritating

    On the work front, Shriya was last seen playing yesteryear actress Prabha in NTR Kathanayakudu, which flopped at the box office. At present, she has the Tamil movie Naragasooran in her kitty. However, it is not clear whether it will ever hit screens.

    So, did you like Shriya's dance video? Are you dying to watch her on the big screen again? Comments, please!

    (Social media posts have not been edited)

