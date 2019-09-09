Shriya Saran's Bold Rain Dance Breaks The Internet, Leads To Fight Between Fans And Trolls

_un_seen_heart_

Pleas make some decent videous its my humble reguest shreya because ur my favourite one plz wear 8nner wears

iamjbala

You can take the girl out the hood but you can never take the hood out the gir

love_warkad

My angel, my life, my entire world, please be with me always, my one and only girl. I love you so deeply, that I know is so true, for there is no one else, my heart beats just for you. No matter what happens, you're always the one, that I want to come home to, I'm the Earth to your sun

roohitdiv.love

Come to mumbai and see thats what the rain..shriya..forget every thing.

rhythm_hustles_

she cant do any other moves... M damn sure that she's thinking that she's looking so holy aka mowly..😂.. but she's wayyy toooo irritating