Shriya Saran's Bold Rain Dance Breaks The Internet, Leads To Fight Between Fans And Trolls
It is no secret that the lovely Shriya Saran is a fairly popular name in South cinema. The sultry lady is loved by movie buffs due to her charming screen presence and feisty nature. During her career, she has worked with some of the biggest stars in Tollywood and proved her mettle. Now, here is some news for the Sivaji star's die-hard fans. In an exciting development, Shriya just posted a sensuous video in which she is seen dancing in Barcelona and redefining the meaning of hotness with her seductive moves.
Just another rainy day in Barcelona
As expected, Shriya's video took Instagram by storm in no time. While fans praised her, detractors trolled the lovely like never before.
On the work front, Shriya was last seen playing yesteryear actress Prabha in NTR Kathanayakudu, which flopped at the box office. At present, she has the Tamil movie Naragasooran in her kitty. However, it is not clear whether it will ever hit screens.
So, did you like Shriya's dance video? Are you dying to watch her on the big screen again? Comments, please!
