Shruti Haasan Demands Huge Remuneration For Ravi Teja Film?

A Big Demand?

According to Tollywood.net, Shruti asked the makers to treat her as a ‘star heroine' and demanded huge remuneration, ruffling a few feathers along the way.

Shruti Relents?

Not surprisingly, the makers refused to fulfil Shruti's demands, urging her to lower the remuneration. Luckily, the gorgeous lady understood the situation, agreeing to do the film for Rs 75 lakh.

A Risk?

Ravi Teja is going through a bad phase on the work front. Barring Raja The Great, none of his recent releases have made an impact at the box office. As such, some fans feel that working with the ‘Mass Maharaja' might not be a very good move on Shruti's part. However, the two had impressed movie buffs with their chemistry in the 2013 hit Balupu and this suggests that the risk might pay off.

She Means Business?

Meanwhile, the grapevine suggests that Shruti has also decided to approach several top heroes, telling them that she is back. If this is indeed the case, then it seems that she is serious about resuming her Tollywood career.

The Road Ahead

Shruti is also gearing up to re-enter Kollywood with Laabam, featuring her as the leading lady opposite Sye Raa actor Vijay Sethupathi. The film has created a fair deal of buzz amongst fans, and this is a good sign. She also has the much-delayed Sabaash Naidu in her kitty. However, it might not release anytime soon due to Kamal Haasan's political commitments.