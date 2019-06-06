Shruti Haasan Leaves Everyone Stunned With Her Shocking Demand? Deets Inside!

Shruti Haasan, after a brief hiatus, is all set to be active in films and talks have been doing the rounds regarding the upcoming films of the actress. While it has been confirmed that she will be next seen in the Tamil movie Laabam, featuring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role, rumours have come up regarding her next project in Telugu as well.

Nevertheless, the latest rumours that have come up reveal that Shruti Haasan has indeed stunned everyone with her shocking demand. The rumours doing the rounds suggest that the actress has demanded a remuneration of Rs 1.5 crore for a Telugu film that was offered to her.

If the reports are to be believed, Shruti Haasan has been in the consideration as the leading lady in an upcoming movie, which features Ravi Teja in the lead role. The rumours convey that since Shruti Haasan is demanding a huge sum, they are now looking for other options. However, no official update has come up regarding any of these yet.

Shruti Haasan's previous release in Telugu was the Pawan Kalyan movie Katamarayudu, which had released in the theatres in 2017. She has been an active presence in the Telugu film industry and let us wait for more of her projects in Telugu.

