    Shruti Haasan To Do An Anushka Shetty Soon? Inside Deets Out!

    Shruti Haasan, last seen in the 2017 release Katamarayudu, is all set to make her Tollywood comeback with a heroine-centric movie. According to reports, the Race Gurram beauty has been listening to scripts and is likely to make an announcement pretty soon. The buzz is that Shruti wants to follow a strategy similar to the one used by Anushka Shetty to become the resident 'Lady Superstar' of Telugu cinema.

    While Shruti is a star in her own right, many feel that doing female-centric movies might be a big risk for her as she has been away from the industry for nearly two years. Moreover, even Anushka became a bankable name only after delivering several hits. As such, the consensus is that Shruti has a difficult task ahead.

    Shruti Haasan

    Interestingly, Shruti remained in the limelight even during her hiatus due to her relationship with Michael Corsale. While the young miss never acknowledged her relationship with the Brit actor, the two were often spotted together in public, much to the delight of countless fans. Some time ago, Michael announced that he was no longer in a relationship with Shruti while making it clear that she would always remain a close friend. The grapevine suggests that the two parted ways as the Vedalam actress wanted to concentrate on her career.

    Meanwhile, Shruti is currently working on Laabam, which marks her first collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi. The film, directed by SP Jananathan, went on floors a few months ago. She will also be seen in the Bollywood movie Power, featuring Anjaan actor Vidyut Jammwal in the lead. Shruti has also signed an American TV drama titled 'Power', which will see her act alongside the likes of Jeremy Irvine and Brian J Smith. All in all, she has plenty on her plate right now.

    So, do you think Shruti will be able to do justice to heroine-centric movies? Tell us in the space below.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 17:16 [IST]
