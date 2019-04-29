English
    Shruti Haasan-Michael Corsale Breakup: Is This The Real Reason Behind Them Parting Ways?

    By Lekhaka
    It was with a shock that audiences got to hear the news of Shruti Haasan and Michael Corsale's breakup. The couple has been in a relationship since the past few years and it was Michael himself who officially announced that they are no longer together. It was a couple of days ago that Michael took to his official social media page to send out a very matured message regarding this.

    While they have separated on a decent and respectable note, certain unconfirmed reports have come out regarding the exact reason why which they decided to head for a break up. A recent report by Tollywood.net claims that the sources reveal that despite them being in love with each other, things changed to be different for them as they spend very less time together because of their respective busy schedules.

    It has been reported this led to their break up and the couple decided that it is good to remain as friends than separating in a bitter way.

    Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan is set to return to films after a two year long break. She has signed her next film in Tamil, titled Laabam. She would be seen paired opposite Vijay Sethupathi in the film. There are also few reports suggesting that she has been approached for some of the big upcoming movies in Telugu.

