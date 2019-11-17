Shruti Haasan Refuses To Speak About Her Breakup With Michael Corsale; Here’s Why

Shruti Haasan, one of the most popular names in South cinema, is loved by all and sundry due to her good looks and bold nature. The young lady also considered to be a multi-talented artiste and this has helped her expand her fan base even further. Now, she is in the limelight for a surprising reason. During a recent interview with a magazine, Shruti said that she'll never talk about her breakup with actor Michael Corsale as her comments can be 'misconstrued'.

"I'm not interested to talk about it. Whatever I say, that will be misconstrued in the news and it becomes an unwanted topic. So let's ignore it," said the Gabbar Singh actress.

In case, you did not know, Shruti and Michael parted ways a few months ago and this created a great deal of buzz in the industry. While the lovely lady refrained from commenting on the matter, the London-based actor confirmed that the split was an amicable one.

"Life has just kept us on opposite sides of the globe unfortunately and so we have to walk solo paths it seems. But this young lady will always be my best mate. So grateful to always have her as a friend. Luvya gal," (sic) he had tweeted.

Coming back to Shruti, she is gearing up to make her Tollywood comeback with Krack, marking her second collaboration with Balupu co-star and 'Mass Maharaja' Ravi Teja. The film has piqued the curiosity due to its mass first look, which is a positive development. The grapevine suggests that she will be seen in a glam avatar in the movie.

Shruti also has the Tamil movie Laabam in her kitty. The film features her as the leading lady opposite Kollywood star and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor Vijay Sethupathi, which has piqued the curiosity . All in all, the diva's fans have plenty to look forward to!

