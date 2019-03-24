Shruti Haasan’s Shocking Remark About Tamannaah Might Bring Back Memories Of Their Lip-lock Row

‘I Would Marry Tamannaah’

In a surprising development, actress Shruti Haasan recently said that had she been a man she would have happily married Tamannaah as the Rebel beauty is ‘such a nice girl'.

" If I were a guy, who would I take out on a date, Tamannaah! Actually, if I were a man, I would marry Tammy. She is such a good girl, I won't let her go easily," she added.

Old Memories

As expected, this naughty yet innocent statement ruffled a few feathers while bringing back memories of a controversy involving the two ladies. In case you did not know, some years ago, Tamannaah and Shruti found themselves in an embarrassing situation when reports of them locking lips after a party began doing the rounds. Reacting to this issue, Tammy had said that the reports were ‘baseless'.

Tammy Had Said

"First they linked me with Sajid Khan and now Shruti. I think after they ran out of boys that I was being linked to, now is the turn of actresses. It's definitely not true. Shruti and I laughed while speaking about it. I attended the event which happened in Chennai. I met Shruti. I don۪t know whose imagination this is but I wasn۪t even there for that particular party."

On The Work Front

On the work front, Tamannaah currently has Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and That Is Mahalakshmi in her kitty. The 29-year-old star will also be in the horror-comedy Devi 2. On the other hand, Shruti currently has Kamal Haasan's long-delayed Saabash Naidu in her kitty.