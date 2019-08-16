Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda & Other Tollywood Celebrities Dazzle On Day 1 At SIIMA 2019!
SIIMA 2019 has commenced in style and the first day of the grand event witnessed the Telugu celebrities walking the red carpet. As expected, SIIMA 2019 Day 1 turned out to be a grand event with many Tollywood celebrities marking their presence felt. The audiences were more than pleased to see their favourite stars at their stylish best. The day also witnessed some scintillating dance performances by the big stars, which again added to the splendidness of the day. On this note, here we take you through some of the Tollywood celebrities who stole the show on day 1 at SIIMA 2019.
Chiranjeevi
Megastar Chiranjeevi was the show-stealer of the first day. He graced the big function as the Guest Of Honour and he looked as stylish as ever in his new makeover.
Keerthy Suresh
Actress Keerthy Suresh graced the SIIMA 2019 on day 1 and the much-loved actress looked gorgeous in the specially designed black-coloured saree that she opted to wear for the grand event held in Doha.
Nidhi Aggerwal
Nidhi Aggerwal, who is now one among the well-known faces of the Telugu film industry, was yet another prominent presence at SIIMA 2019 (Day 1)
Sandeep Kishen
Popular young actor Sandeep Kishen too attended the event that was held in Doha. He was seen in his all-new getup, which has definitely gained him more number of fans.
Vijay Deverakonda
Vijay Deverakonda, the man with an amazing fashion sense and a humungous fan base, graced the event and his specially designed monochrome surely grabbed many eyeballs.
Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput was present on the first day at SIIMA 2019 and she looked gorgeous in the specially designed red-coloured gown that she adorned.
Shriya Saran
Shriya Saran, the amazing actress who enjoys a very wide fan base, sparkled on the first day of the grand event.
Anasuya Bharadwaj
Anasuya Bharadwaj, who was present on the first day of SIIMA 2019, turned out to be a show-stealer with her trendy costumes garnering attention.