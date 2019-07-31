SIIMA 2019 Telugu: From Nominations To Event Date, Important Deets Inside!

Award ceremonies are all set to sparkle up the second half of this year and SIIMA 2019 will be the first among them to come. The prestigious award ceremony will felicitate all major achievers of 2019 and the entire Telugu film fraternity is expected to show up for the big function. The nominations for the awards in various categories are already out and some top names will be competing it for the prestigious title.

Reportedly, SIIMA 2019 Telugu will be held on August 15, 2019. According to reports, the star-studded ceremony will be held at Lusail Sports Arena in Doha, Qatar. The latest update is that Megastar Chiranjeevi will be the Guest Of Honour for the function. Reports have also come up that Sye Raa's trailer will be launched on the same day.

Meanwhile, the voting is open for awards in various categories. Some of the top Telugu movies of 2018 have been nominated for the awards in various categories.

Go through this list to know more about the nominations of SIIMA Awards 2019.

BEST FILM

Bharat Ane Nenu

Geetha Govindam

Aravinda Sametha

Rangasthalam

Mahanati

BEST DIRECTOR

Indraganti Mohan Krishna (Sammohanam)

Nag Ashwin (Mahanati)

Parasuram (Geetha Govindam)

Sukumar (Rangasthalam)

Trivikram (Aravinda Sametha)

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE ( MALE )

Dulquer Salmaan (Mahanati)

Mahesh Babu (Bharat Ane Nenu)

Jr NTR (Aravinda Sametha)

Ram Charan (Rangasthalam)

Sudheer Babu (Sammohanam)

Vijay Devarakonda (Geetha Govindam)

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE ( FEMALE )

Aditi Rao Hydari (Sammohanam)

Anushka Shetty (Bhaagmathie) Keerthy Suresh (Mahanati)

Rashmika Mandanna (Geeta Govindam)

Samantha (Rangasthalam)

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ( MALE )

Aadi Pinisetti (Rangasthalam)

Murali Sharma (Vijetha)

Rajendra Prasad (Mahanati)

Naresh (Sammohanam)

Ramki (RX100)

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ( FEMALE )

Anasuya (Rangasthalam)

Asha Sarath (Bhaagmathie)

Jayasudha (Srinivasa Kalyanam)

Ramya Krishna (Sailaja Reddy Alludu)

Supriya (Goodachari)