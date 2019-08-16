SIIMA 2019 Telugu: Take A Look At The Winners List Here!
SIIMA 2019, the much-awaited South Indian Film Awards ceremony will commence today and the Telugu movie buffs are eagerly looking forward to the first day as the big achievers of the year will be felicitated during the ceremony. Team SIIMA 2019 had put up the nomination list for Telugu movies of 2018 a month ago and the list proved that an exciting contest is on cards with top names of Tollywood in the fray for the coveted awards. Many of the top Telugu movies of 2018 like Rangasthalam, Bharath Ane Nenu, Aravinda Sametha, Mahanati, etc., were nominated in different sections and the audiences were asked to pick the best among the lot.
Meanwhile, the names of the winners are being announced in a function, which is held in Doha. Read on to know more about the complete list of winners.
Best Music Director
Devi Sri Prasad had enjoyed a fabulous 2019 and his songs from the film Rangasthalam had topped the chart-busters during the film's release. The popular musician has won SIIMA 2019 for Best Music Director (Telugu).
Best Debut Actor – Female
Payal Rajput is by far a very popular name in Tollywood and all thanks to her brilliant debut in 2018's blockbuster movie RX 100. She has won the Best Debut Actor Female - Telugu at SIIMA 2019.
Best Actress In Supporting Role
Anasuya Bharadwaj's performance in the film Rangasthalam turned out to be a real special one and the actress continues to win laurels for the same. She has been adjudged as Best Actress In A Supporting Role from Telugu at SIIMA 2019.
Best Debut Director
RX 100 was one among the most profitable ventures of 2018 and it was a film well-accepted by audiences. Its director, Ajay Bhupathi has won SIIMA 2019 for the Best Debut Director from Telugu.
Best Actor In Supporting Role (Male)
Rangasthalam continues to win awards. Rajendra Prasad, who essayed a vital role in the Ram Charan starrer, has been adjudged as the Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male) at SIIMA 2019.
Best Comedian
Sathya, who tickled the funny bones with his sensational performance in the hit movie Chalo, has won the award for Best Comedian (Telugu) at SIIMA 2019.