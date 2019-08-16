SIIMA 2019 Telugu: Take A Look At The Winners List Here!

Best Music Director

Devi Sri Prasad had enjoyed a fabulous 2019 and his songs from the film Rangasthalam had topped the chart-busters during the film's release. The popular musician has won SIIMA 2019 for Best Music Director (Telugu).

Best Debut Actor – Female

Payal Rajput is by far a very popular name in Tollywood and all thanks to her brilliant debut in 2018's blockbuster movie RX 100. She has won the Best Debut Actor Female - Telugu at SIIMA 2019.

Best Actress In Supporting Role

Anasuya Bharadwaj's performance in the film Rangasthalam turned out to be a real special one and the actress continues to win laurels for the same. She has been adjudged as Best Actress In A Supporting Role from Telugu at SIIMA 2019.

Best Debut Director

RX 100 was one among the most profitable ventures of 2018 and it was a film well-accepted by audiences. Its director, Ajay Bhupathi has won SIIMA 2019 for the Best Debut Director from Telugu.

Best Actor In Supporting Role (Male)

Rangasthalam continues to win awards. Rajendra Prasad, who essayed a vital role in the Ram Charan starrer, has been adjudged as the Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male) at SIIMA 2019.

Best Comedian

Sathya, who tickled the funny bones with his sensational performance in the hit movie Chalo, has won the award for Best Comedian (Telugu) at SIIMA 2019.