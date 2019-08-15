SIIMA 2019 Telugu: Take A Look At The Winners List Here!

SIIMA 2019, the much-awaited South Indian Film Awards ceremony will commence today and the Telugu movie buffs are eagerly looking forward for the first day as the big achievers of the year will be felicitated during the ceremony. Team SIIMA 2019 had put up the nomination list for Telugu movies of 2018 a month ago and the list proved that an exciting contest is on cards with top names of Tollywood in the fray for the coveted awards. Many of the top Telugu movies of 2018 like Rangasthalam, Bharath Ane Nenu, Aravinda Sametha, Mahanati etc., were nominated in different sections and the audiences were asked to pick the best among the lot.

The names of the winners will be announced during the function, which is expected to begin in a short while. Many of the top Tollywood celebrities have already arrived in Doha to attend the big event. Who will win the top honours at SIIMA 2019 Telugu. Stay tuned to this space to know the complete list of winners.