    Sita Director Teja's Stunning Statements About The Movie Title Controversy!

    By Manu
    |

    Sita is the major film that will be hitting the big screens this week. The film, which has been directed by Teja features Kajal Aggarwal in the title role. The movie also features Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas as the male lead. However, the film has embroiled in some controversies owing to its title.

    Teja, the director of the movie retorted to the questions surrounding the controversies of the title. He asked whether he should title Sita film as Shoorpanaka. Teja affirmed that he is not going to make any changes to the film or the title. He also added that the film has already been censored and he isn't afraid of anything. He added that the despite the oppositions, the film will be coming out on May 24, 2019.

    Sita Director Tejas Stunning Statements About The Movie Title Controversy!

    According to the reports, the tale of Sita movie surrounds around a character named Sita Mahalakshmi, essayed by Kajal Aggarwal in the film. Bellamkonda Srinivas portrays a character named Raghuram. In one of the recent interviews, Kajal Aggarwal had revealed that the film is more about relationships, drive and ambition.

    There are good amount of expectations from the film, which is expected to be high on performance as well. The movie also features actors like Sonu Sood, Mannara Chopra, Abhimanyu Singh etc., in important roles.

    Read more about: sita kajal aggarwal
    Story first published: Thursday, May 23, 2019, 11:40 [IST]
