Sita Full Movie Leaked By Tamilrockers To Download On Day 1

Harshitha Chennareddy @Hasi1104

Hey @MsKajalAggarwal , Growing up I've always admired you and your work. But your movie #SITA is a major disappointment. It's not the story or your acting or the chemistry between you and #BellamkondaSaiSrinivas. The both of you have done quite well

Preety@kajal_preety

#Sita film was so engaging. Kept me hooked and booked right till the end. And It was @MsKajalAggarwal's show through and through.Definitely I can say,My words would fall short of the appreciation for the acting of Kajal 👌🙏hats off kajal garu

Rajeshwari Prasad @RajeshwariGowd

If you're a die hard fan or @MsKajalAggarwal you're surely going to enjoy every scene where you see her in #Sita . Sometimes everything blurred out in the Bg. So Pretty & her Expressions

Lekha Rudh @rudh_lekha

We want to see you still in more films with Teja garu🙏🥳 #sita is just mind blowing

Sridhar@isridharbabu

Sita excellent film loved @MsKajalAggarwal one women show from kajal, a character that will be remembered for a long time

Pavan @fguhkl

Omg! Omg! What a wonderful performance by @MsKajalAggarwal in #SITA whoa take a bow lady it's her careers best performance till date @tejagaru thanks a lot for the brilliant script

@MsKajalAggarwal what an attitude in whole movie

@SonuSood and #bithrisathi characters are good