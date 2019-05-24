Sita Full Movie Leaked By Tamilrockers To Download On Day 1
The Allu Sirish Starrer ABCD hit screens on May 17, 2019 and opened to an okayish response at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews. Sadly, the film got leaked by Tamilrockers within hours of its release which took a toll on its box office performance. Now, the Kajal Aggarwal-Bellamkonda Sreenivas starrer Sita has fallen prey to piracy. In an unfortunate development, the Teja-directed movie has been leaked in Tamilrockers and is available for free download.
The leak is a heartless act and it has the potential to affect Sita's box office collections which is quite unfortunate. Piracy is a grave offence and we hope that those in authority come up with a way to combat the menace.
Meanwhile, Sita has created quite a buzz on social media with some fans describing it as a good watch.
Harshitha Chennareddy @Hasi1104
Hey @MsKajalAggarwal , Growing up I've always admired you and your work. But your movie #SITA is a major disappointment. It's not the story or your acting or the chemistry between you and #BellamkondaSaiSrinivas. The both of you have done quite well
Preety@kajal_preety
#Sita film was so engaging. Kept me hooked and booked right till the end. And It was @MsKajalAggarwal's show through and through.Definitely I can say,My words would fall short of the appreciation for the acting of Kajal 👌🙏hats off kajal garu
Rajeshwari Prasad @RajeshwariGowd
If you're a die hard fan or @MsKajalAggarwal you're surely going to enjoy every scene where you see her in #Sita . Sometimes everything blurred out in the Bg. So Pretty & her Expressions
Lekha Rudh @rudh_lekha
We want to see you still in more films with Teja garu🙏🥳 #sita is just mind blowing
Sridhar@isridharbabu
Sita excellent film loved @MsKajalAggarwal one women show from kajal, a character that will be remembered for a long time
Pavan @fguhkl
Omg! Omg! What a wonderful performance by @MsKajalAggarwal in #SITA whoa take a bow lady it's her careers best performance till date @tejagaru thanks a lot for the brilliant script
@MsKajalAggarwal what an attitude in whole movie
@SonuSood and #bithrisathi characters are good
