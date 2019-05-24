English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sita Full Movie Leaked By Tamilrockers To Download On Day 1

    By Lekhaka
    |

    The Allu Sirish Starrer ABCD hit screens on May 17, 2019 and opened to an okayish response at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews. Sadly, the film got leaked by Tamilrockers within hours of its release which took a toll on its box office performance. Now, the Kajal Aggarwal-Bellamkonda Sreenivas starrer Sita has fallen prey to piracy. In an unfortunate development, the Teja-directed movie has been leaked in Tamilrockers and is available for free download.

    The leak is a heartless act and it has the potential to affect Sita's box office collections which is quite unfortunate. Piracy is a grave offence and we hope that those in authority come up with a way to combat the menace.

    Meanwhile, Sita has created quite a buzz on social media with some fans describing it as a good watch.

    Harshitha Chennareddy @Hasi1104

    Hey @MsKajalAggarwal , Growing up I've always admired you and your work. But your movie #SITA is a major disappointment. It's not the story or your acting or the chemistry between you and #BellamkondaSaiSrinivas. The both of you have done quite well

    Preety@kajal_preety

    #Sita film was so engaging. Kept me hooked and booked right till the end. And It was @MsKajalAggarwal's show through and through.Definitely I can say,My words would fall short of the appreciation for the acting of Kajal 👌🙏hats off kajal garu

    Rajeshwari Prasad @RajeshwariGowd

    If you're a die hard fan or @MsKajalAggarwal you're surely going to enjoy every scene where you see her in #Sita . Sometimes everything blurred out in the Bg. So Pretty & her Expressions

    Lekha Rudh @rudh_lekha

    We want to see you still in more films with Teja garu🙏🥳 #sita is just mind blowing

    Sridhar@isridharbabu

    Sita excellent film loved @MsKajalAggarwal one women show from kajal, a character that will be remembered for a long time

    Pavan @fguhkl

    Omg! Omg! What a wonderful performance by @MsKajalAggarwal in #SITA whoa take a bow lady it's her careers best performance till date @tejagaru thanks a lot for the brilliant script
    @MsKajalAggarwal what an attitude in whole movie
    @SonuSood and #bithrisathi characters are good

    Most Read: Kajal Aggarwal Rejected A Hero For This Film? SHOCKING DEETS INSIDE!

    More KAJAL AGGARWAL News

    Read more about: sita kajal aggarwal
    Story first published: Friday, May 24, 2019, 17:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 24, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue