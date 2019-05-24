Sita Twitter Review: Here Is What Fans Feel About The Kajal Aggarwal-Bellamkonda Sreenivas Starrer

There's no denying that 2018 was a year of mixed fortunes for Kajal Aggarwal. The diva became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Awe opened to a decent response at the box office and fared better than expected. Her next release MLA, featuring her opposite Kalyan Ram, too exceeded expectations despite receiving mixed reviews. Sadly for her, her last release Kavacham bombed at the box office while failing to impress critics. Now, she is back in the limelight due to her latest release Sita which hits screens today (May 24, 2019).

The film, directed by Teja, features Kajal in a bold new avatar and marks her second collaboration with Kavacham co-star Bellamkonda Sreenivas.

Sita has created a good deal of buzz amongst fans due to its awesome trailer which might help it in put up decent numbers at the box office. The first shows are about to begin and here is the Sita Twitter review.

🔴Sunikar Reddy @SunikarReddy @MsKajalAggarwal makes an entry as #Sita and the proceedings lead to #RolaRola song. A song showcasing #Kajal's character! Rohit Rohit @RohitRo88689985 Woah! Kajal mam❤️ what a performance! Truly truly feel you deserve success for this one. Koyilamma song is so good and the climax is awesome. @MsKajalAggarwal @BSaiSreenivas #Sita #SitaSTORM #sitablockbuster #kajalaggarwal #tejagaru @memannara and @BSaiSreenivas are cute #NGKFromMay31 @Sankalp_offl Almost movie came to end @MsKajalAggarwal acting 🙏❤️🔥😍 proud fan Unique role mam👌Plz do more like this! Actress 2.0 @2Actress Watch #SITA for @MsKajalAggarwal Brilliantly done! Energetic and very refreshing #KajalAggarwal She is the big positive for this movie! She sets the screens on fire! 😍

Read: Kajal Aggarwal's Sensational Photos Go Viral: Actress' Bold Avatar Is Too Hot To Handle