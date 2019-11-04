SP Balasubrahmanyam Expresses Displeasure Over Event At PM Narendra Modi's Residence

When it comes to carrying an outspoken attitude, singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has always made his stand on issues transparent. He recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a reception at the latter's residence. However, he took to social media and expressed that he was not pleased with how he and a few others were treated. SPB took to Facebook and claimed that he was baffled at the organisers' double standards and partiality towards certain stars.

He stated that everyone was asked to keep their phones in a locker and were given tokens for the same. The singer questioned how Bollywood celebrities were able to take selfies with the PM and why they were allowed to take their phones inside. His post is being shared by multiple people and is going viral on social media.

"I am grateful to Ramoji Raoji, (Eenadu), because of whom I was able to attend a reception hosted by our Hon. Prime Minister at his home on the 29th of Oct. Upon entering the premises, we were asked to leave our cellphones with the security personnel and were given tokens for the same. But I was bewildered at the STARS taking selfies with the PM on that day. THINGS THAT MAKE YOU GO HMMM????? (sic)," SPB's post read.

Read the post here:

In order to promote Gandhism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted an event, 'Change Within' meet last week on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma. The event had some big names of Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and several other celebrities from B'town in attendance.

However, from South, there were only a few representatives including Telugu producer Dil Raju and singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. After the 'Change Within' meet, Ram Charan's wife and entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni also shared how she felt there was very less representation from the South. She requested the PM to look into the issue and voiced the double standards that she had experienced at the event.