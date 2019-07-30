Sreemukhi's Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Remuneration Details Out! Is She The Highest-Paid?

Sreemukhi Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Salary Revealed

In an exciting development, Sreemukhi's salary for Bigg Boss Telugu 3 has been revealed and it is quite impressive. As per a leading website, she has been paid a whopping Rs 3.5 crore for the show. In fact, many feel that it is on par with what top actresses are paid for movies.

Not Too Popular

Despite being one of the most sought-after contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 3, Sreemukhi is having a hard time in the house. She has been nominated for eviction two weeks in a row, which suggests that her fellow contestants are not too fond of her. She survived elimination last time around as Hema was eliminated from the show. It remains to be seen if she gets lucky this time around as well.

A Controversy

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 has been in the limelight for a variety of reasons, of late. Recently, host Nagarjuna came under fire for refusing to comment on journalist Swetha Reddy's claims about the show's organisers encouraging 'casting couch culture'.

Some Good News

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 also grabbed attention for a positive reason when transwoman politician Tamanna Simhadri entered the show as a wild card entry. All in all, the show is the biggest trend on social media and this is good news for the contestants.