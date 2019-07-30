Sreemukhi's Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Remuneration Details Out! Is She The Highest-Paid?
Sreemukhi is beyond any doubt one of the biggest and most popular anchors in Tollywood today. The lovely lady enjoys a strong fan following due to her bindass nature and good looks. At present, she is participating in Bigg Boss Telugu 3, one of the most popular shows on television right now. As expected, Sreemukhi is already considered to be a favourite as her fans are firmly behind her. Now, she is in the limelight for an awesome reason.
Sreemukhi Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Salary Revealed
In an exciting development, Sreemukhi's salary for Bigg Boss Telugu 3 has been revealed and it is quite impressive. As per a leading website, she has been paid a whopping Rs 3.5 crore for the show. In fact, many feel that it is on par with what top actresses are paid for movies.
Not Too Popular
Despite being one of the most sought-after contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 3, Sreemukhi is having a hard time in the house. She has been nominated for eviction two weeks in a row, which suggests that her fellow contestants are not too fond of her. She survived elimination last time around as Hema was eliminated from the show. It remains to be seen if she gets lucky this time around as well.
A Controversy
Bigg Boss Telugu 3 has been in the limelight for a variety of reasons, of late. Recently, host Nagarjuna came under fire for refusing to comment on journalist Swetha Reddy's claims about the show's organisers encouraging 'casting couch culture'.
Some Good News
Bigg Boss Telugu 3 also grabbed attention for a positive reason when transwoman politician Tamanna Simhadri entered the show as a wild card entry. All in all, the show is the biggest trend on social media and this is good news for the contestants.
So, do you think Sreemukhi will win Bigg Boss Telugu 3 and add a new dimension to her career? Tell us in the space below.