Sri Reddy Accuses Abhiram Daggubati Of Intimidation; Calls Out Naresh

Sri Reddy, one of the boldest and most outspoken names in the Telugu film industry, is back in the limelight once again for a shocking reason. In a major development, the actress took to Facebook and made some shocking comments about Abhiram Daggubati and actor Naresh. Attacking Rana's brother, she said that she has suffered a lot because of him and added that he used to intimidate her using his family's stature.

"I am taking punishment to my life..what about you abhi??he always used to tell us,he is movie mogal's grand son..rana's brother..but I am an ordinary woman,"(sic) she added.

Targeting Naresh, she asked him if he was okay with the wrongdoings of those around him.

"Naresh Garu Merante gouravame kani evariki pattam kadadhamanukuntunnaru ..what do u think about that personalities who are sitting next to u??r u ok??this is v.v.v wrong..I can't agree this.. I wl not be silent..very bad people all of them..dont spoil the panel please..@ maa association elections,"(sic) said Sri Reddy.

In case you did not know, some time ago, Sri Reddy had accused Abhiram of sexually exploiting her. She had also leaked some photos in which she was seen with the Daggubati lad.

Sri Reddy shares an uneasy rapport with Naresh too as he has always been highly critical of her bold actions.

Sri Reddy's posts clearly suggest that she is still upset with Abhiram and Naresh. In other words, she might make a few more allegations against them in the days to come.

