Sri Reddy Attacks Lakshmi Manchu For Her Comments About Senior Actor

Last year, Sri Reddy grabbed plenty of attention for a completely unexpected reason when she stripped in public and claimed that several top producers exploit 'local girls' before showing them the door. Thereafter, she accused the likes of Nani and Koratala Siva of taking advantage of her, which ruffled a few feathers. While the likes of Andrea Jeremiah and Priya Bhavani Shankar backed her, actors Pawan Kalyan and Vishal criticised her for 'sensationalising' her fight against casting couch. Now, Sri Reddy is back in the limelight.

During a promotional event for Oh Baby, actress Lakshmi Manchu praised the 1992 classic Jamba Lakidi Pamba and said that she loved Rajendra Prasad's performance in the film. As the Quick Gun Murugan hero was not a part of Jamba Lakidi Pamba, Lakshmi Manchu's comments did not go down well with most fans.

As soon as Sri Reddy came to know about this blunder, she trolled Lakshmi Manchu and called her an 'English Putri'.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Sri Reddy has attacked the Kaatrin Mozhi actress. Some time ago, the Reddy girl had lashed out at her for the former's comments on casting couch.

"I won't tolerate if you don't speak properly. You advice Actors to approach Coordinators...Don't you know how worsely these coordinators have been behaving. You have been in the MAA, there are pimps even in this Film Body. First of all, You should concentrate on those pimps in the MAA instead of blaming media or people like us," (sic) she had added.

It seems that Sri Reddy is still upset with Lakshmi Manchu.

Sri Reddy's Bold Take On Marriage Has A Sai Pallavi Connect; Deets Inside!