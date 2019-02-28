Sri Reddy Attacks Pawan Kalyan Again, Uses This Indecent Word About The Power Star

Some time ago, actress Sri Reddy became the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons when she stripped in public and accused several big names of exploiting 'local girls' before showing them the door. She also claimed that producers cast girls from Mumbai in their films and ignored 'local talent'. While some people praised her act, actor Pawan Kalyan made it clear that he did not approve of her actions. During a press conference, PK said that she should have approached the authorities and not sensationalised the whole thing.

As expected, this offended Sri Reddy who openly abused the 'Power Star' much to the shock of countless fans. Now, Sri Reddy has once attacked the Gabbar Singh actor.

The feisty lady just posted a photo of Pawan Kalyan breaking a coconut during a puja and took a dig at him. She said that PK was a 'pulka' (fool) as he was breaking a coconut on his own photo.

This objectionable post has ruffled a few feathers and also proved that Sri Reddy and PK's war is anything but a thing of the past.

Interestingly, in January too she had taken a dig at Pawan Kalyan while supporting Balakrishna in his war of words with Naga Babu.

