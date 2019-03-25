English
    Sri Reddy Attacks Pawan Kalyan With A Caustic Post; Trolls His Viral Photo

    A few days ago, a photo of Pawan Kalyan eating food while sitting on the road went viral with many fans praising the 'Power Star' for his simplicity. Now, the controversial Sri Reddy has commented on the much talked about photo and ripped apart the matinee idol like never before. In her NSFW post, she said that when she sat on the road to protest against casting couch many folks opposed her but when PK did the same people seemed to be okay with it.

    Sri Reddy

    Sri Reddy also took a dig at 'Mega Brother' Naga Babu and this added to the caustic nature of her post.

    In case you did not know, last year, Sri Reddy grabbed plenty of attention when she stripped in public and claimed that several Tollywood producers exploit Telugu girls before showing them the door. Thereafter, she accused the likes of Nani and Abhiram Daggubati of harassing her. While her actions were praised by some stars, they did not go down well with Pawan Kalyan. During a press conference, he had said that Sri Reddy should have approached the authorities rather than 'sensationalising' the issue. .

    Following this, Sri Reddy publicly abused Pawan Kalyan and became his sworn enemy. Previously too, she has attacked the Gabbar Singh star and even called him a 'transgender'

    It will be worth watching if PK ultimately decides to respond to her remarks.

