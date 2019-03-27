English
    Sri Reddy Attacks This Lady Superstar, Gives Her A Menacing Warning

    Last year, the controversial Sri Reddy became the talk of the town when she stripped in public and claimed that several top Tollywood producers exploit 'local girls' and then eventually show them the door. After her protest, she accused the likes of Nani, Koratala Siva and Abhiram Daggubati of taking advantage of her. While some stars supported her remarks, the likes of Vishal and Pawan Kalyan rebuked her for 'sensationalising' her fight against casting couch and this made her the hottest trend on social media.

    Sri Reddy

    Now, Sri Reddy is back in the limelight for a shocking reason. In a totally unexpected development, she took to Facebook and attacked Bollywood's 'Lady Superstar' Kangana Ranaut for playing former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in her biopic Thalaivi/Jaya. She said that the Ek Niranjan actress is 'unfit' to essay Amma on the big screen as she has a 'bad attitude'.

    "Many times I told, u r one of my inspirations..today I came to know that you have lot of bad attitude ..1st of all u r unfit to do madam jayalalithamma character..2 nd thing don't talk bull shit about south indians..yes ,kollywood nd tamilians nd malayali encourages local movies and talent..watz ur problem??dnt forget manikarnika director krish is from tollywood..careful with words," (sic) she added.

    These are some strong words which might ruffle a few feathers. It will be interesting to see if Kangana responds to this criticism.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 27, 2019, 18:20 [IST]
