    Sri Reddy Calls This Tollywood Biggie The 'Boss Of Kamasutra' In Her Sensational Post

    Last year, the feisty Sri Reddy became the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons when she stripped in public and claimed that several Tollywood bigwigs exploit local girls before showing them the door. Thereafter, she accused the likes of Nani, Sekhar Kammula and Raghava Lawrence of harassing her. The actress also claimed that Koratala Siva had taken advantage of her. Even though her comments created a buzz in the industry, the Bharat Ane Nenu director chose not to entertain them.

    Now, Sri Reddy has once again made some shocking remarks about Koratala Siva. In her explosive Facebook post, she called him the 'boss of Kamasutra' and added that she would never forget his name.

    Sri Reddy

    "If I sleep r woke up..I wl not forget one name..that is Koratala siva..yes he is the boss of kama sutra (Sic)," she added.

    In a separate post, Sri Reddy called him the 'worst character' in the industry and launched a vicious attack on him.

    "Koratala siva no1 worst character in this world..if I allow a bio pic of mine, he wl hv a major part in that film,(Sic)," added Sri Reddy.

    The controversial lady's comments clearly indicate that she is not done with Koratala and might make a few more nasty remarks about him in the days to come.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 18:11 [IST]
