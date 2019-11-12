Sri Reddy Claims Chiranjeevi Supported Tamanna For A Reason!

Sri Reddy is in no mood to stop making controversial comments and one of her recent analysis has probably sparked a few more discussions on social media. As everyone knows, the controversial queen has never shied away from targetting the top stars. She has not even spared the likes of Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. Now, Sri Reddy has gone a step further by bringing a caste angle to the stance of some of the top stars.

In one of her recent Facebook posts, Sri Reddy has opined that caste domination in the Telugu film industry has to be destroyed. She also urged people belonging to all castes to come forward and work together in films. Well, we will have to say that this particular Facebook post did garner attention.

However, she dragged Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan into the picture, much like previous times. In a follow-up post, she stated that Chiranjeevi 'selected' Tamanna because of 'Kaapu (the caste to which Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan belong to) feeling'. Going by the post, many audiences believe that she is talking about transwoman Tamanna Simhadri, who was one among the contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 3.

Chiranjeevi was the chief guest of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 grand finale and during the function, he had come up with words of praises for Tamanna. In the same post, Sri Reddy also mentioned that Tamanna supported Pawan Kalyan because of the above-mentioned 'caste feeling'.

However, these comments of Sri Reddy have been receiving mixed reactions from netizens. Interestingly, the comment also led to confusion among some audiences as she did not specify which Tamanna she was talking about. Some thought she was talking about actress Tamannaah. We need to see whether Sri Reddy will clarify that as well.